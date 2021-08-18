Officials from Japan and Taiwan will meet to discuss the joint threat posed by China.

According to a Japan Times story published on Wednesday, ruling party officials from Japan and Taiwan are slated to meet for bilateral talks that will include common security concerns for the first time, despite China’s military and “gray-zone” coercion directed at both countries.

Representatives from Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will participate in the semi-official discussion, which will be held virtually at Japan’s request (DPP). According to the source, it might happen as soon as this month.

The talks will be attended by Masahisa Sato and Taku Otsuka, the directors of the LDP’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense divisions, respectively, to “examine methods to increase contacts between Japan and Taiwan, as well as security matters,” according to the daily.

The list of Taiwanese participants had not yet been completed, according to the newspaper.

According to Fuji News Network, Japanese party officials will meet with a DPP legislator serving in Taiwan’s legislature.

When contacted by This website, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment.

