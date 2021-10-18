Officials deny wrongdoing after four newborn babies die in hospital within two days.

A review has been begun into the deaths of four newborn babies who died in a government hospital in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh in the previous two days, according to health officials.

Following the death of one newborn at the Government Medical College Affiliated Hospital (GMCH) in Surguja district’s capital of Ambikapur on Friday and three more babies the next day, a team of senior doctors has been dispatched to the facility, according to the Hindustan Times, citing Chhattisgarh health secretary Alok Shukla.

According to CNN-News18, one of the babies died in the pediatric ward, while the other three died in the hospital’s special neonatal care unit. According to the publication, the four were between the ages of 4 and 28 days.

The hospital has claimed that the fatalities were not “abnormal,” and that the infants died as a result of delivery problems.

“[The infants] were referred to the hospital from several district hospitals throughout the region,” GMCH superintendent Dr. Lakhan Singh told the Hindustan Times, adding that two of the babies had birth asphyxia and the other two were underweight.

According to Singh, asphyxia is one of the most common causes of mortality in neonates.

According to the hospital official, a three-member team from the medical college would investigate the deaths.

Shivkumar Dahariya, the minister-in-charge of Surguja district in Chhattisgarh, has headed for Ambikapur to chair a meeting of officials in the aftermath of allegations of medical malpractice on the side of hospital employees.

“Dahariya has left for Ambikapur on the instruction of chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, where he has summoned an emergency meeting of the district collector, chief medical and health officer (CMHO), and superintendent of the medical college,” the public relations department said in a statement.

According to a doctor, the parents of one of the infants “made a fuss” at the hospital and accused personnel of negligence. Other parents are said to have joined the two before learning about their children’s illnesses and consequences.

According to a press release released by staff, state health minister T.S. Singh Deo has abandoned his visit in Delhi in the middle to return to Chhattisgarh. He allegedly ordered a special team from Raipur and Bilaspur’s health departments to travel to Ambikapur.