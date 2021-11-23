Officials claim that the American man released by China was not part of a prisoner exchange.

Daniel Hsu, a U.S. citizen, has returned to Seattle with his wife and kid after a four-year struggle to flee China.

According to the Associated Press, Hsu committed no crimes but was banned from leaving China, being used as a pawn between the United States and China as his family in the United States hoped to see him again one day.

Hsu claims he was confined in solitary confinement for months and has been barred from leaving the country for the past four years. According to the Associated Press, Chinese authorities effectively held Hsu captive.

Hsu’s father, a former head of a government real estate company accused of embezzling $63,000, was being wooed by Chinese authorities to return to China and face justice. Hsu’s father has stated that his son is innocent and that he is the victim of a political vendetta.

Hsu appeared to be a negotiation piece between the US and China, notwithstanding his familial background. Hsu was told he was going home earlier this month. He would safely return to Seattle, and seven Chinese nationals convicted of crimes in the United States would be released and returned to China.

According to a US official familiar with the administration’s talks with Beijing about Hsu, Hsu was not a “deliverable,” and what appeared to some to be a prisoner exchange was actually a product of long and continuing efforts to get Beijing to live up to international obligations, rather than a prisoner exchange.

“The PRC should never have imposed coercive exit bans on American citizens. The People’s Republic of China had been failing to meet its international commitments to return their citizens who had been ordered deported “Using the abbreviation for the People’s Republic of China, the official stated. “We will continue to seek to secure the release of additional Americans who are subject to exit bans and arbitrary detentions in the PRC.” “I’m exhausted. I’m just exhausted “Hsu explained. “For the past four years, I haven’t seen my parents. For the past year and a half, I haven’t seen my wife. We have a lot of topics to discuss.” These trades between China and other countries, such as Canada and Australia, are not uncommon. This is a condensed version of the information.