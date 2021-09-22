Officials claim that Haitian migrants are being released in the United States on a “very, very large scale.”

According to a source familiar with the situation, Haitian migrants have been discharged on a “very, very massive scale” into the United States in recent days. According to the Associated Press, the number of migrants being freed is in the thousands, contradicting the Biden administration’s threats that they would be deported immediately.

Thousands of Haitian migrants have assembled in Del Rio, Texas, with many of them camping under a bridge. According to the official, many of those allowed into the United States were given summons to appear at an immigration office within 60 days, which allows Border Patrol agents to process them faster than if they were ordered to appear in immigration court.

According to the person, the Department of Homeland Security has been transporting Haitian migrants from Del Rio to other areas along the Texas border, with some being flown to Tucson, Arizona, where Border Patrol officials are processing them.

A second US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he had direct knowledge, said that substantial numbers of Haitians were being processed under immigration regulations rather than being sent on the expulsion flights to Haiti that began on Sunday. The official was unable to provide a precise number.

Both sources indicated that US authorities tried in recent days for buses to Tucson but had to resort to flights when they couldn’t find enough transportation contractors. Haitians were flown from Del Rio to El Paso by Coast Guard planes.

Despite the warning of a large attempt to remove Haitians on aircraft to Haiti under pandemic-related authority that denies refugees the right to request asylum, the releases in the United States were taking place. According to a third US official who was not authorized to discuss operations, seven daily flights to Haiti will begin on Wednesday.

Wide-scale releases, some of which AP journalists saw at the Del Rio bus station, contradict assurances made a day earlier by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who flew to Del Rio to guarantee speedy action.

“If you enter the United States illegally, you will be deported, your voyage will fail, and you will be endangering your life and the lives of your family,” he stated during a news conference on Monday.

