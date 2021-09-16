Officials claim Joe Biden acted like Donald Trump to stab France in the back.

President Joe Biden has been compared to Donald Trump by a French cabinet official, who claims the US stabbed France in the back by forcing Australia to quit a multibillion-dollar submarine development with a French manufacturer.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian echoed prevailing public mood in an interview with radio station franceinfo on Thursday, describing Canberra’s reneging on a diesel submarine agreement with France’s Naval Group as a violation of trust.

“It’s a stab in the back,” she says. “We built a trusting relationship with Australia, and that trust has been betrayed,” Le Drian added.

“Today I feel enraged and bitter. The person went on to say, “This is not something allies do to each other.” “This ruthless, unilateral, and surprising decision recalls me a lot of Mr. Trump’s previous actions.”

After Biden, Australia’s Scott Morrison, and Britain’s Boris Johnson launched a new trilateral security alliance called AUKUS on Wednesday, the United States appears to have borne the brunt of French disappointment and resentment.

The presidents revealed plans for the United States and the United Kingdom to export secret technologies and jointly deliver Canberra’s first fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, which may bring Australian maritime capabilities closer to parity with China’s rapidly expanding blue-water navy.

The decision, however, comes at the expense of Australia’s contract with Naval Group, which was warned in 2016 that the 90 billion Australian dollar ($65 billion) deal will not be renewed.

The urgency surrounding China’s rising military posture across the Indo-Pacific region was conspicuously absent from all formal AUKUS pronouncements. The Chinese navy already has assault submarines that are nuclear-powered and nuclear-capable. Analysts say Beijing’s enigmatic objectives were one of the primary factors that swayed Australia’s decision.

Morrison recognized French dissatisfactions at a press conference on Thursday, but stressed the strategic nature of the decision to invest in American submarine technology, which was not an option five years ago.

The prime minister stated, “Of course, they’re disappointed.” “They’ve been excellent collaborators. It’s about our strategic objectives, strategic capabilities requirements, and a shifting strategic environment. And we had no choice except to make that decision.”

“I want to emphasize that France is an extremely important Pacific partner,” he said, adding that he understands and appreciates Paris’ disappointment.

