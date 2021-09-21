Officials claim a trade deal between Australia and the EU will be delayed owing to a dispute about submarines.

According to a European trade official, Australia’s cancellation of a French submarine contract will complicate and prolong negotiations on an Australian-EU free trade agreement.

According to Bernd Lange, a German senator and chairman of the European Parliament’s Committee on International Trade, Australia’s decision to stop the 66 billion dollar (£48 billion) deal was “sort of an attack against European interests.”

The negotiations following the French snub are “more challenging,” Mr Lange told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

“The issue of trust is now being raised, and some members may need additional safety nets and safeguards in such an agreement, so I expect the debate and negotiations to take longer,” he added.

Mr Lange stated that the agreement will not be inked until after the French elections in May of next year.

He stated, “It’s an issue of how serious and reliable Australia is.”

“As a result, there is a discussion on how to deal with the trade agreement today, but I believe there is no firm commitment to end the talks.

“Now there is a lack of trust.”

Last week, US Vice President Joe Biden proposed a new alliance with the United Kingdom that would see at least eight nuclear-powered submarines delivered to Australia to replace the 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines that the French were planning to build.

France retaliated by recalling its American and Australian embassies.

On Monday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian stated that the United States is experiencing a “trust problem.”

Jean-Pierre Thebault, France’s ambassador to Australia, rejected media claims that France was pressuring the other 26 European Union countries not to sign the trade agreement with Australia, which has been in the works since 2018.

“I see no reason why those negotiations won’t continue,” Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison pushed back against French assertions that they just learned about the nuclear submarine agreement the day it was announced.

“It would be naïve to believe that a choice of this magnitude would not lead the French to be disappointed. That is something we are aware of. Mr. Morrison told reporters in New York City before of a meeting with Vice President Biden and the leaders of India and Japan, who make up the Quad security forum.

“Yes, it was.”

