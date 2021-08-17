Officials at the Aquarium have been let off the hook for seeing a security feed of female employees changing their clothes.

After an internal investigation, two aquarium officials were found not guilty of monitoring security-camera footage of female workers changing clothing, according to the Associated Press.

On December 28, 2020, Chief veterinarian Shelly Marquardt of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Florida discovered a security camera in a room where visiting personnel changed clothes and reported it to Operations Director Chris Dalton.

Later, Dalton enlisted the help of a law firm to conduct an inquiry. According to Chairman of the Board of Directors Paul Auslander, the company concluded it wasn’t essential to request a criminal inquiry. According to Auslander, the law firm discovered that two aquarium officials had watched the film before deleting it and were unsure what to do with it.

“It was a big, colossal mistake,” Auslander added, “but it wasn’t guys being boys.” “It sickens me that this happened, and it will never happen again.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

An internal inquiry determined that when Marquardt discovered the camera, it should have sparked a rapid investigation and an apology to the women who were “accidentally and unintentionally” recorded, but instead it was kept quiet for six months.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, none of the ladies who were filmed have filed a complaint, but Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter said he’s deploying investigators to investigate the situation.

When Dalton arrived to work on January 4, he noticed Mike Hurst, vice president of operations and zoological care, in his office, watching a video of the women. Hurst told Dalton that he had already shown it to CEO Frank Dame and tried to get him to view it as well, according to Dalton.

According to a June 14 email from Hurst to the chairman of the board, Dalton declined, and Hurst then claimed that “if I ever told anyone about Frank [Dame] and him seeing the films, then he would fire me.”

In an interview, Dalton stated, “I didn’t have anyone I felt I could go to.” “I carried this weight for six months.”

Dalton only informed Auslander when he acquired a new position outside of Florida, and the law firm was engaged to investigate. It conducted a forensics study of 15 current and past employees. This is a condensed version of the information.