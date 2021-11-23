Officials are wary about a coordinated effort after a string of thefts at high-end San Francisco stores.

Several high-end store thefts occurred over the weekend in and around the San Francisco Bay Area, resulting in the theft of thousands of dollars in jewelry, sunglasses, clothing, and other items.

Law enforcement officials believe the thefts are the result of organized crime networks recruiting young individuals to steal costly stuff and then sell it online, according to The Associated Press.

“We’re not talking about someone who is in desperate need of money or food.” “These are folks who do it for the money and the pleasure,” Ben Dugan, president of the Coalition of Law Enforcement and Retail, said.

According to the Associated Press, the people hired to commit the thefts are paid $500 to $1,000 to take as much merchandise as they can or steal certain items and deliver it to specified people who then resell it in other parts of the country.

The robberies in San Francisco began at 8 p.m. Friday, when people stormed the Union Square stores of Louis Vuitton, Burberry, and Bloomingdale’s, among others, grabbing stuff and fleeing to surrounding cars.

The so-called criminal flash mobs are a growing trend that are meant to appear chaotic, but law enforcement experts say they are anything but, and that they can lurk in and around other events.

Dugan said similar thievery occurred in many places during rallies around the country and in San Francisco in the summer of 2020, following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

“It was staged to appear as looting, but it wasn’t.” “It’s a criminal organization that hires others to steal for them so they can benefit by selling it online,” Dugan explained.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Witnesses posted videos to social media of police officers taking one suspect from a waiting car, as well as people sprinting with items in their arms or dragging suitcases.

Local folks frequently organize flash mobs and send their crews out to steal specific products requested by criminal organizations across the country, according to Dugan.

Over the weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom met with retailers who requested extra police patrols, according to his office.

“Starting today, you’ll notice significantly more in and around heavily visited places. This is a condensed version of the information.