Officials are unsure if the California oil spill is completely contained.

A large oil spill off the coast of Southern California has forced the closure of beaches and wreaked havoc on the local animals.

According to Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, a pipeline ruptured about five miles off the coast of Huntington Beach on Sunday, spilling 126,000 gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean.

The US Coast Guard has arrived on the scene to investigate the spill and put a stop to it. Residents in the affected areas are warned not to swim, fish, surf, or walk their dogs near the impacted beaches or Talbert Marshlands.

Amplify Energy is the company that owns the pipeline. Martyn Willsher, the business’s CEO, said at a press conference on Sunday that the company is “completely committed” to remaining on the scene and cooperating with local, state, and federal agencies “until this issue is thoroughly resolved.”

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

The leak hasn’t been totally stopped yet.

The source of the leak has been found, but Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr told MSNBC that it has not yet been stopped.

Carr stated, “At this time, we have not received proof that the leak has been totally capped.”

To safeguard beaches and reduce biological damage to wetlands, over 2,000 feet of protection booms have been installed. Beaches were closed on Monday as crews worked to mop up the spill.