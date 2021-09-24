Officials are on the lookout for a wallaby who escaped from a petting zoo.

Eddie the wallaby escaped from a petting zoo in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, just one day after arrival. The six-month-old came on Sunday, but the next day escaped through a small breach in the fence. He was last spotted in the vicinity of a pub.

He was staying at the Waulkmill Menagerie, a petting zoo with a diverse collection of animals. Eddie will be OK eating grass and other plants he can graze, according to Nikki Johnstone, the petting zoo’s coordinator.

Wallabies are herbivores, according to National Geographic, and their diet consists primarily of grasses and plants.

“The cold is a concern because he is so young and would require a heat lamp during our winters,” Johnstone explained.

He poses no harm to anyone, according to her, and is not hostile toward humans or animals. If he’s located, Johnstone says they should try to keep him and the region he was found in as private as possible.

Wallabies are members of the kangaroo family and are native to Australia and adjacent islands, according to National Geographic.

National Geographic noted, “They have muscular rear legs that they utilize to bound along at tremendous speeds and jump enormous distances.” “Wallabies may utilize these legs to deliver powerful kicks when they are threatened by predators or when males battle one other.”

Officials are unable to pursue him into a field because “he’s just too fast for that,” according to Johnstone.

She explained, “We’re just spreading the word and have contacted drone folks.” “I’m heartbroken and worry sick for him—all I want is for him to come home.”

