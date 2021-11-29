Official: The Pentagon will examine troop positioning in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

According to The Associated Press, a Pentagon assessment requested by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in March just finished, with the Pentagon saying Monday that no major modifications in the deployment of US military personnel throughout the world are required.

Officials indicated Monday that they would continue to assess the need for soldiers in the Middle East, as well as shifting forces in Asia and throughout the Pacific.

The study comes after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan in August, and the Biden administration is concerned about China’s growing influence in the Asia-Pacific area, as well as Russia’s actions in Europe, particularly in Ukraine.

The research is the first in a series of planned reviews of the administration’s defense priorities and policies. A study of current nuclear forces, as well as the regulations that go along with their possible use, is one of the studies that will be completed early in 2022.

According to reports, the Pentagon is also working on adjustments to the National Military Strategy, which serves as a framework for the administration’s defense policy, covering nuclear weapons, upgrading the armed forces, cyber threats, and international alliances.

In September, the United States announced a partnership with the United Kingdom and Australia to improve coordination of their defense, security, and diplomatic efforts in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as Australia’s acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines from the United States and the United Kingdom, a move seen by many as targeted at China.

Multiple other revisions to force deployment in the Asia-Pacific area are being worked on, according to an official who talked anonymously to reporters including the Associated Press before the report’s release. However, further negotiations and clearance with foreign governments are required.

Iran poses a new threat, as seen in Iraq and Syria, making it difficult to reallocate more US soldiers to other parts of the world.

The Pentagon intends to modernize infrastructure in various parts of the Pacific, including Guam, with China in mind. The US is also planning to send more rotating forces to Australia.

According to a senior defense source who briefed reporters on the outcome of the Austin study, known as the Global Posture Review, it has laid the ground for revisions to US force placement in the coming two to three years.

