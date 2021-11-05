Official Myanmar records failed to accurately reflect where the imprisoned American journalist worked.

The accusation follows cross-examination of prosecution witnesses who said that a letter from the Information Ministry stated that Fenster’s name appeared on a list of Myanmar Now editors. He left Myanmar Now in July 2020 to become the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, where he had previously worked as a reporter and copy editor.

“According to a letter from the Information Ministry, witnesses indicated Danny is in charge of Myanmar now,” Fenster’s lawyer, Than Zaw Aung, told the Associated Press. “They testified in this manner because Danny’s name appears in a letter from the Information Ministry. “I’m not sure why his name is on the list.” Fenster, who has been incarcerated in Myanmar for more than five months on allegations brought against Myanmar Now, could benefit from this development. However, because he had not worked at the shop for at least seven months before the revelation, the case against him could be drastically altered.

Fenster is accused of spreading false or inflammatory information, making contact with unlawful opposition groups, and breaking visa terms. The last charge was just added. His trial is not open to the public or the media. He was arrested on May 24 at Yangon International Airport, one of more than 100 journalists held by Myanmar’s government since February 2021.

Fenster’s case has prompted statements from Myanmar Now and Frontier Myanmar.

According to Fenster’s counsel, the judge noted last month that Fenster had been sought in connection with actions by Myanmar Now and its top editor, Ko Swe Win. The judge also told Fenster that after Myanmar Now’s license was suspended in March of this year, the organization disregarded authorities by continuing to publish reports on groups opposed to the military coup, according to the lawyer.

On Thursday in Washington, US State Department spokesman Ned Price urged Myanmar’s officials to release Fenster immediately.

"His detention, like the detentions of so many others, is a terrible reminder of the country's ongoing human rights and humanitarian catastrophe, which affects not just Burmese but also foreign nationals, including Americans."