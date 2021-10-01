Official from the United States apologizes to Haitian migrants for their treatment at the border and warns them not to return.

A senior US official has expressed regret for how Haitian migrants were treated at the southern border.

The photographs of border agents on horseback corralling Haitian asylum seekers, according to Juan Gonzalez, the US National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere, are “an injustice.”

During a two-day trip to Haiti to engage with local leaders about migration, he remarked, “I want to explain that it was an injustice, that it was wrong.” “The great people of Haiti, as well as any migrant, deserve dignity.”

Gonzalez went on to say that the enormous groups of migrants at the border had caused a public health emergency, and that anyone considering crossing the border should not endanger their lives.

He stated, “The threat is too enormous.”

Gonzalez was meeting with Brian Nichols, the United States’ assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere affairs, as expulsions of Haitians from the United States continue. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the United States has deported 4,600 Haitian migrants from Del Rio, Texas, on 43 aircraft since September 19.

On Wednesday, Gonzalez and Nichols met with Haitian Americans and Cuban Americans in Miami, and on Thursday, they met with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, members of civil society, and political leaders in Haiti to discuss migration, public safety, the pandemic, and efforts to assist those affected by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck the country’s southern region in mid-August.

During their tour, Nichols said they heard a lot of individuals talking about the problems that Haiti is facing, and that there is a “surprising” amount of agreement on potential answers.

“There is no solution that will work for Haiti and its people that will be imposed from the outside,” he said, referring to recent criticism of the United States’ and other countries’ involvement in Haitian affairs as the country recovers from the earthquake and President Jovenel Mose’s assassination at his home on July 7. “However, we in the United States are committed to assisting the Haitian people in achieving their goals and realizing their vision.”

The conversation with the prime minister was positive, according to Nichols, who said that the US is pushing consensus and a comprehensive approach.

