Official from the Taliban hopes that the United States would change its policies in Afghanistan, claiming that sanctions are ineffective.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan’s foreign minister, said the Taliban leadership wanted good relations with the rest of the world, pressing the US to lift sanctions imposed on the country after the Taliban took office in August.

Muttaqi told the Associated Press in an exclusive interview at the Foreign Ministry in Kabul that the United States and other nations have frozen about $10 billion that Taliban officials want released.

He believes the sanctions will be ineffective, and that the US will “slowly, slowly adjust its stance toward Afghanistan” once it realizes this is not the same Taliban that ruled the nation from 1996 to 2001.

According to Mattaqi, the Taliban government offered amnesty to former government employees who did not escape the country before August 15th. According to Human Rights Watch, the Taliban killed or “forcibly disappeared” around 100 former police and intelligence officers last month.

He also said that US Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie’s claim that Al-presence Qaeda’s in Afghanistan has expanded is untrue, and challenged McKenzie to prove it. He went on to say that a weak Afghan government is “not in anyone’s interest.” “To the American nation: You are a vast and large nation, and you must have enough patience and a big heart to dare to adopt policies on Afghanistan based on international laws and relegation, and to stop the divisions and shorten the distance between us,” Muttaqi added.

Muttaqi acknowledged the international concern at the Taliban’s restrictions on girls’ education and women’s employment. Since the Taliban assumed control of Afghanistan, female students in grades 7 through 12 have been forbidden from attending school, and many female civil officials have been instructed to stay at home. Taliban officials have stated that they require more time to establish gender-segregated arrangements in schools and the workplace in order to comply with their strict interpretation of Islam.

When the Taliban first came to power, they stunned the world by prohibiting girls and women from attending school and working, forbidding most forms of entertainment and sports, and occasionally carrying out executions in front of enormous crowds at sports stadiums.

Muttaqi, on the other hand, believes the Taliban have evolved since they last reigned.

