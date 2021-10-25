Official from the Florida Department of Health refuses to wear a mask and is asked to leave a meeting with a senator.

For refusing to wear a mask, a top Florida health official was asked to leave a meeting with a senator.

According to Florida Politics, Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo sought a meeting with Sen. Tina Polsky, D-FL, on Wednesday. He and two aides were given masks when they arrived at the senator’s office. However, the health official is said to have refused to wear it.

In August, the senator was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer. According to the Associated Press, Sen. Polsky had not made her cancer diagnosis public, but told Ladapo that she had a “severe medical issue.” Ladapo responded by suggesting that the discussion be held outside instead, but Polsky declined.

Ladapo reportedly smiled and did not react when asked why he did not want to wear a mask.

“‘I have this extremely terrible medical issue,’ I told him multiple times.

And he answered, ‘That’s OK,’ as if it had nothing to do with what we were discussing “According to Florida Politics, Polsky stated.

Ladapo was eventually ordered to leave the senator’s office.

COVID-19 symptoms can range from mild to severe, with some persons experiencing no symptoms at all while others feel extremely ill. Some persons are at a higher risk of developing serious symptoms than others. This includes the elderly, as well as people suffering from lung disease, diabetes, or cancer.

Furthermore, cancer medication may make vaccine reactions “less strong,” according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Polsky is said to be starting her cancer radiation therapy treatment “next week” and is taking all precautions against COVID-19 to avoid any delays in her treatment.

Senate Majority Leader Wilton Simpson, R-FL, issued a memo about the event on Saturday, urging visitors to be “respectful.”

Even though there is no mask mandate in the Senate building, senators can seek social distance and masking in their offices, according to Simpson.

According to the Associated Press, “it shouldn’t take a cancer diagnosis for people to respect each other’s level of comfort with social contacts during a pandemic.” “What happened in Senator Polsky’s office was unprofessional, and the Senate will not accept it.” A representative for the Florida Department of Health, Weesam Khoury, told Florida Politics that she and Ladapo “are saddened to hear about Sen. Polsky’s new diagnosis and wish her well.” The mask and vaccine mandates have been a “loud opponent” for Ladapo. In September, he penned an article for The Wall Street Journal in which he stated: The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.