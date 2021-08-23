Official Advice to ‘Spread Your Legs’ During a Pandemic Inspires Hilarious Reactions.

During a news conference on Sunday, New Zealand’s COVID-19 response minister made an inadvertently sexually suggestive remark, advising citizens to socially distance themselves when they go outside and “spread their legs” – and the remark triggered a wave of humorous online replies.

“Getting outside and spreading your legs when you are surrounded by other people is a difficulty for folks in high-density areas,” minister Chris Hipkins said at the conference.

This evening’s photo is for @chrishipkins.

twitter.com/fvZYMeJ5Oz

August 22, 2021 — Aimee (@aimee nz)

The minister’s slight slip of the tongue caused Dr. Ashley Bloomfield, the country’s director of general health, to raise his eyebrows as the minister continued his speech. Hipkins smiled when he discovered his error and stated he’d go “stretch his legs” – the term he actually meant to use – and that the media “would all have fun with him afterwards.”

He was absolutely correct.

New Zealanders rushed to Twitter shortly after the health minister’s address to mock the gaffe, using the hashtag #spreadyourlegs and urging fellow citizens to “spread your legs, and save lives.”

#SpreadYourLegsNZ #spreadyourlegs pic.twitter.com/Qn73KaUuLA I adore this country.

August 22, 2021 — Caryn (@CarynDoesntCare)

People all throughout Aotearoa are simply following the government’s medical advise.

#COVID19 #Covid19nz #SpreadYourLegs pic.twitter.com/ozOR5dHZEg #COVID19 #Covid19nz #SpreadYourLegs

Phid McAwesome (Phid McAwesome) (Phid McAwesome) ( August 22, 2021 (@PhidMcAwesome) He/Him/Man thing

Thousands of people took to social media to share photos of themselves spreading their legs, with messages such as “Following ministry of health advice today and getting out to #SpreadYourLegs.” “We Kiwis are a docile bunch.”

Today, I’m following the ministry of health’s suggestion and going outside to #SpreadYourLegs. We Kiwis are a docile bunch. #SpreadYourLegsNZ pic.twitter.com/KHHBVPyo46 #chrishipkins

August 22, 2021 — sean murphy (@at0nal)

I’m currently listening to my government picture.

twitter.com/jhdaNF5B77

— August 22, 2021, Mr Ma’i Suka (@patityrell)

Others questioned if they were following the government’s instructions correctly.

Is this what I’m supposed to be doing?

#SpreadYourLegs pic.twitter.com/Rx1bAoz1Tt #SpreadYourLegs pic.twitter.com/Rx1bAoz1Tt

August 23, 2021 — Anna Sutherland (@annaksutherland)

A user mocked the sexually suggestive statement, writing, “As a country, we. This is a condensed version of the information.