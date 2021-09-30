Official Admits ‘This Is Not An Easy Thing’ After 23 Species, Including the ‘Lord God Bird,’ Are Declared Extinct.

On Wednesday, the US Fish and Wildlife Service declared 23 species extinct.

The species were once protected under the “Endangered Species Act,” but government experts determined that their quest had come to an end.

Beginning in the 1960s, the species were added to the Endangered Species Act.

The Endangered Species Act was not passed in time to save most of these species, according to Noah Greenwald, the Center for Biological Diversity’s endangered species director. “It’s a tragedy,” says the speaker.

The well-known ivory-billed woodpecker, sometimes known as the “Lord God Bird,” is one of the recently added extinct species.

“The fact that this bird is critically endangered has been true since the 1890s, and it is primarily a result of our cutting down every last remnant of the virgin forest of the Southeastern United States,” said John W. Fitzpatrick, emeritus director of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. “We got rid of everything.”

People would often go on searches in the hopes of finding this specific bird in its natural habitat along wetlands in southern states of the United States, since it was a popular species.

Amy Trahan, the FWS researcher who declared the ivory-bill woodpecker extinct, said, “This is not an easy thing.”

“No one wants to be a part of that,” says the narrator.

“It was difficult enough to write those words. It took a long time for me to figure it out.”

Eight Hawaiian birds, including the Kaua’i ‘o’o and Maui ‘akepa, as well as fish, mussels, and plants, are among the recently added extinct species.

“When I see one of those very rare ones, it constantly crosses my mind that I might be the last person to see this animal,” said Anthony Ford, a freshwater mussel expert with the US Fish and Wildlife Service in Tennessee.

Declaring a species extinct is a difficult task. When they are listed as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act, it indicates there is a chance they may survive. For some, environmental concerns such as forest destruction, water pollution, and hunting have grown too prevalent to thrive.

Government scientists warn that, in addition to other environmental concerns, climate warming is hastening the extinction of more creatures.

"With climate change and loss of natural areas pushing more species to extinction, now is the moment to take action.