Officers will enter pleas in relation to images of the location where the sisters were killed.

Two Metropolitan Police officers are expected to enter pleas for sharing photographs of the remains of two slain sisters on WhatsApp.

Pc Deniz Jaffer, 47, and Pc Jamie Lewis, 33, are charged with misconduct in a public office between June 7 and June 23 last year and will appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Sisters Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found dead in bushes in Fryent Country Park in Wembley, north London, and the officers were tasked to protect the site.

They allegedly took “inappropriate and non-official images” of the crime site before sharing them on WhatsApp.

The watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), arrested them as part of a criminal inquiry.

“He visited a crime scene he had been entrusted to protect without authorization, disseminating information about his appearance at the scene to members of the public via WhatsApp and taking images of the crime scene,” the allegation reads.

Following their arrests on June 22 last year, the pair, who were assigned to the Met’s North East command section, were both suspended from duty.

Jaffer, of Hornchurch, east London, and Lewis, of Colchester, Essex, have been released on bail without conditions.

At 9.30 a.m., they will appear before Judge Mark Lucraft QC.