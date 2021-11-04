Officers were taken aback when they discovered a present from a stranger.

While cops were dealing with an incident, a stranger left a present on the windscreen of a police van.

On Wednesday, November 3, officers from Lancashire Police were dealing with a scene in Ormskirk when they returned to find the surprise present.

They expressed their gratitude for the thoughtful gesture on social media.

“We’d just like to thank the generous gentleman who put a bag of donuts on our windscreen whilst we were dealing with an incident on Abbotsford in Ormskirk today,” the post on the Ormskirk & Rural West Lancs Police Facebook page said.

“They were wonderful and much appreciated, especially as the event had caused us to be late for lunch!”

