Officers took pictures while ‘laying in the field’ where Daniel Gee-Jamieson was fatally stabbed.

On July 3, 2018, Daniel was stabbed during a brawl and died in hospital.

Mandy Jamieson, Daniel’s mother, told The Washington Newsday that Connolly photographed himself ‘laying down at the scene.’

After Daniel died from stab wounds, Connolly was dispatched to The Nook off Belle Vale Road to assist with the security of the incident.

Connolly’s mobile phone was seized by the police, and the images of him were discovered.

Mandy stated, “He snapped a selfie in the area where my kid had died, lying down. He’d been dispatched to the location to assist in the securement of the area. He shot the photo on his personal phone, which the cops eventually confiscated.” When Mandy arrived at the park, she discovered her kid lying on the ground, covered in blood.

“Mum, I just want to go to sleep,” Daniel whispered as his mother Mandy laid in her arms cuddling her son.

A short while later, he was pronounced dead in the hospital.

Owen Cousins, 17, stabbed Daniel during a rumored “straightener” in front of up to 30 adolescents.

Cousins was acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter after Liverpool Crown Court heard that he and his colleagues had tormented Danny.

Cousins was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Merseyside Police disclosed frightening facts about how Connolly exploited his position with the force earlier today.

Connolly had snapped images of vulnerable people on his personal phone while on duty, according to a disciplinary panel.

Connolly had also saved racist and homophobic photos on his personal phone, according to the panel.

Connolly also had a relationship with a known criminal, which he failed to inform the police about.

“I can confirm that a former police officer has been formally dismissed from post,” DCC Ian Critchley said.”

