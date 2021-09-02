Officers saved a ‘hysterical’ woman who was dangling her feet off the edge of a rooftop.

Two Merseyside Police officers have been nominated for bravery awards after risking their lives to stop a lady from jumping from a roof.

According to the Merseyside Police Federation, police responded to reports of youngsters causing a disturbance at a rundown old building in Liverpool in May 2019.

Two young women and a guy were discovered on the roof of the four-story high building by PCs Liz Cargill and Mark Wilson of Speke division.

Officers discovered one of the women sitting on the edge of the roof, her feet dangling over the edge, and she was described as “hysterical.”

She was threatening to jump from the top of the shaky structure.

Despite the building’s deteriorated state, the cops traversed the exposed two-foot-wide beams and roof joints to reach the woman.

The two police believed the woman was about to fling herself from the high rooftop as she became increasingly angry.

They drew closer to the woman and continued to talk to her to try to keep her calm before choosing to grab her and drag her to safety.

The woman began to struggle rather than accept the cops’ assistance, placing them all in danger of plunging to their deaths, according to the police union.

Despite attempts to calm her, the woman continued to have angry outbursts, making her rescue “very risky.”

The two policemen were able to get the woman under control and safely down from the damaged roof with the help of Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

She was imprisoned under the Mental Health Act’s Section 136.

The police went “above and above” to get the woman to safety, according to Merseyside Police Federation Chairman Tony Fairclough.

“Despite the hazardous and dangerous conditions in which Liz and Mark were working, as well as the woman’s sadly frantic temperament, the cops remained calm and professional throughout,” he stated.

“What a bold thing to do — the two had a lot to deal with to save this lady’s life and protect this.”

