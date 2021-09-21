Officers Pursue a Runaway Sheep on the Highway.

Two stray sheep recently led animal control officials in San Antonio on a highway pursuit. Thankfully, the sheep were apprehended and safely restored to their home.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the City of San Antonio’s Animal Care Services stated dispatchers got many complaints regarding two sheep sighted grazing in an open area.

Officers discovered the sheep feeding quietly, but as they saw officers were approaching, they bolted towards the Texas 151 Highway access road. Officers formed “human barricades” to keep the sheep from jumping into traffic, according to the Facebook post.

“By this time, our SAPD colleagues were busy dealing with morning traffic, while the animal care officers continued to try to catch the running sheep,” animal services said.

The sheep, desperate to get away, eventually made it over a wall and onto the highway. Police then shut down westbound traffic to allow animal control personnel to apprehend the sheep.

“Our would-be shepherds herded the sheep in our walled courtyard after a bit more coaxing,” animal services stated.

The sheep were neither injured or stressed when they were returned to their home.

Animal care services also included images in the post for the enjoyment of followers.

One photo attached to the post showed the fugitives fleeing from officers who were attempting to apprehend them. The sheep were also seen sitting happily in their quarters in another shot.

Surprisingly, this would not be the first time a freed animal has led officers on a chase.

Utah police chased a stray horse into a busy highway in May, according to this website. The highway in question was, ironically, the Pony Express Parkway.

In June, this website reported that a zebra escaped from an exotic animal auction and led Tennessee cops on an hour-long chase.

Officials from a nearby elementary school issued a Facebook warning to families about the stray animal at the time.

“Good morning, Prescott Families—A zebra has gotten wild in the Prescott region. It got away from a truck, was tased, and now it’s out of control. Approach with caution. [They said, ‘Yes, truly.’]

On San Antonio Animal Care’s Facebook page, people expressed their gratitude to the officers who helped secure the sheep safely.

Cindy remarked, “Great job by all law enforcement.” “Baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

