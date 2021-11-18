Officers in the city center explain why they are out in force.

Visitors to Liverpool’s city core may see a higher number of police officers than usual.

This evening, a police van is parked on Church Street, and policemen are monitoring various portions of the city center.

The reason for the police presence was clarified by Merseyside Police, who stated that “there is no reason for panic.”

“You may see some of our high visibility patrols out in the city centre this evening – there’s no cause to be alarmed, we’re just providing some comfort to the public while also acting as a deterrence to criminals,” a police spokeswoman said.

“Say hello if you see us!”

It follows a terror incident at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday, in which a cab exploded in the hospital parking lot shortly before 11 a.m.

The counter-terrorism inquiry is still focused on Rutland Avenue, which is close to Sefton Park in the L17 region.

Counter Terrorism Police North West said in a statement on Thursday that its work at Liverpool Women’s Hospital will continue over the next few days, with the scene not expected to be released before Sunday.