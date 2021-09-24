Officers in Missouri let a police dog attack a black suspect, according to a bystander video.

A bystander captured video of police officers in Woodson Terrace, Missouri, setting their K9 on a suspect, a Black guy, while he was being apprehended and watched him get mauled by the dog.

Three officers can be seen in the footage arresting the man on Monday. Two cops have him leaning against the hood of a police cruiser, and a third officer is keeping the dog at away. However, the officer permits the dog to approach the man within minutes, and the dog bites him. The man was observed holding his foot and shouting, but no officers came to his aid. According to the Associated Press, the officer keeps on to the leash but allows the dog to bite the suspect for roughly 30 seconds.

The Black man is then seen in the video attempting to flee, but he trips and the dog bites him again. Eventually, the canine is restrained from assaulting the suspect. The individual was then handcuffed and placed inside the police car. Following the encounter, the suspect was seen straining to walk.

Officers were dispatched after a caller reported a male trespassing at a local business near St. Louis Lambert International Airport, according to the City of Woodson Terrace Police Department.

The police department defended its officers in a statement released Monday, saying that “the individual was under the influence, threatened to kill the officers, and was resisting arrest.” They also admitted that the suspect was bitten by the K9 on many occasions.

In the footage, though, the man does not appear to fight the authorities. County officials are investigating the incident. According to the Associated Press, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said, “We are aware of this video, and we will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the incident.”

The editorial board of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch linked the episode to the days before civil rights in Alabama, when dogs were used to “deter Blacks from marching for equal rights.”

An ambulance was dispatched for the individual, according to the police department, but he refused treatment. He was, however, transported to the hospital afterwards. The extent of the man’s injuries remains unknown.

The editorial board of the Post-Dispatch wrote, “There was nothing so urgent about the Woodson Terrace arrest that barred cops from adopting alternative approaches so that cooler heads could prevail.” “The only message appeared to be: If you’re a Black person. Brief News from Washington Newsday.