Officers in Hong Kong use bread to entice wild boars to be euthanized as attacks rise.

Officials in Hong Kong, frustrated by a spike in wild boar attacks, used bread to entice and catch some of the animals for euthanasia in a zone near the city’s financial hub, according to the Associated Press. According to the Agriculture, Fisheries, and Conservation Department, experts were able to trap seven wild boars with dart guns Wednesday night and put them down with injections.

The trekking paths in Hong Kong are frequented by wild boars. According to the Associated Press, people frequently ignore instructions from authorities to stop feeding them since they can congregate in big groups and spread diseases.

Wild boar attacks have also become more regular in recent years. A wild boar attacked a police officer last week, knocking him down and biting his leg before the animal fell from a residential car park and died.

The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department said it “could not properly control the wild pig nuisance” despite Hong Kong officials’ attempts to organically reduce and disperse the boar population through sterilization and relocation.

The agency said in a statement that “a large group of wild pigs continued to wander and gather at the site, posing hazards to members of the public and road users.”

Following the attack on the police officer, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has warned that those who continue to feed the wild boars could face harsher consequences.

“I recognize that many Hong Kong residents value wetlands and natural areas. “However, we must also preserve public safety,” Lam added at a press conference earlier this week.

“We can’t just sit on our hands while things deteriorate,” she added, citing roughly 30 incidences of wild boars attacking humans.

According to government data, Hong Kong has over 3,000 wild boars. According to NBC News, they are not a protected species.

The ADM Capital Foundation, the Hong Kong Veterinary Association, and other animal rights organizations have since written to the government to express their displeasure with the government’s decision to slaughter the boars.

"We are concerned that the current culling action appears to be reactive, and that viable, humane, and long-term solutions have not been effectively implemented."