Officers discover 45 dead animals inside an Omaha woman’s home and charge her with animal cruelty.

Jamie Kimbrough, 47, was charged with two felony counts of animal abuse and neglect on September 24. Her bond was set at $20,000 by the judge.

On Aug. 10, the Nebraska Humane Society notified Kimbrough regarding alleged rabbit hoarding. According to the Omaha World-Herald, she denied owning any rabbits and claimed that her two pet dogs were vaccinated at her father’s veterinarian clinic.

The vaccine claim was proven to be untrue by a society investigator. He told the publication, “I grew quite concerned for Jaime’s cleanliness and general care, so I phoned the Department of Health and Human Services’ Neglected and Vulnerable Adult section.”

Officers from the Humane Society were summoned to Kimbrough’s home on Aug. 19 when a lady who breeds and shows rabbits claimed the accused persuaded her to give up a female rabbit that had stopped reproducing.

Kimbrough was characterized by the woman as a buddy who promised to “provide free veterinary fertility testing.”

As they entered Kimbrough’s garage, investigators trod on uneven ground. Where the animals were running around, they discovered several inches of solid rabbit feces. Officers discovered more dog feces and mold in the basement.

Investigators discovered 38 dead rabbits inside the house, as well as two bird cages with two bird carcasses in Kimbrough’s bedroom. Five more dead bunnies were discovered in another building linked to Kimbrough.

“It took our breath away and burned our nostrils and lungs when we first opened the door. It was filthy; animals were running around and couldn’t get away from the garbage. And there are still dead animals on the property,” Ronald Schlabs, Nebraska Humane Society Field Director, told KETV.

Officers at the scene discovered numerous rabbit feeding bags filled with dead rabbits, according to court documents acquired by KETV.

Kimbrough initially denied any wrongdoing, claiming that she had been duped and that the animals had been placed in her home. She then claimed that she murdered the bunnies because she couldn’t care for them.

Investigators discovered no evidence of a veterinarian license. The Humane Society has taken custody of eight rabbits and two canines that were rescued from the house.