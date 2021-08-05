Officers come across a big cannabis farm in the middle of Birkenhead.

Officers were said to have stumbled across a big cannabis grow in the heart of Birkenhead after smelling the substance.

At around 10.40 a.m. yesterday, the property on the intersection of Oxton Road and Windsor Street in the heart of town was raided (Wednesday).

In four rooms, almost 300 mature cannabis plants were seized.

Four males were apprehended, and the area was secured.

Police and forensics were seen outside the property where the cannabis farm was discovered in photos taken at the location yesterday.

Police “simply stumbled on the farm after parking up and smelling the cannabis,” according to unconfirmed sources.

Officers were spotted carrying bags of plants and hydroponic gardening equipment into a van.

Following the finding of the cannabis farm, four guys were detained.

Emiljan Cani, 25, Xhuljan Collaku, 28, Ardjan Koleci, 22, and Denis Vathi, 39, all of whom have no fixed address, have been accused with marijuana manufacture.

They were remanded in custody and are set to appear in court this morning at Wirral magistrates’ court (Thursday).

Please call @MerPolCC, 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have any information regarding suspected drug manufacture in your area.

