Officers are imprisoned for sharing photos of sisters killed by a demon-obsessed man who won the lottery.

According to the Associated Press, two London police officers were sentenced to two years and nine months in prison for photographing two dead sisters and posting the photos on social media. For the murders of Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, in June 2020, a 19-year-old British man allegedly obsessed with demons has already been sentenced to up to 35 years in jail.

According to the Associated Press, officers Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis were assigned to watch the scene where Henry and Smallman’s remains were discovered in northwest London’s Fryent Country Park. According to The Guardian, Jaffer left his position, entered the bushes where the bodies were discovered, and photographed them from roughly 12 feet away.

According to the Associated Press, Jaffer gave some of the photographs to Lewis, who combined his face with the women’s to create a “selfie-style” image. Lewis posted one of the photographs to a WhatsApp group conversation with 41 London officers, referring to the women as “dead birds full of stab wounds.” In the meantime, Jaffer shared images with a WhatsApp group of his and his wife’s pals.

According to The Guardian, Jaffer resigned from the Metropolitan Police in August, and Lewis was fired by a disciplinary tribunal.

Prosecutor Joel Smith told the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales, widely known as the Old Bailey, that the cops risked contaminating the crime scene by approaching to take the images, on top of leaving their stations to safeguard the dead. The defense of Danyal Hussein, the man convicted of murdering the women, expressed concern about this, according to The Guardian.

“In death, the crime robbed Ms Henry and Ms Smallman of their dignity,” Smith concluded. “Given that the defendants were charged with defending their bodies, that factor is even more significant.” According to the Associated Press, Hussein believed that killing the women would help him win the lotto.

Lewis and Jaffer both pleaded guilty to official misconduct.

"Judge Mark Lucraft described the behavior as "appalling and inexplicable." "Not only did the two of you break the police cordon, which had an impact on the scene and the inquiry, but.