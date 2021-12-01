Officers and a nurse were exposed to fentanyl from a student’s vape pen, and the school was forced to close.

According to authorities, two student resource officers and a school nurse were treated for fentanyl exposure on Tuesday after a vape pen was confiscated from a 17-year-old student at a high school in Madisonville, Tennessee.

After being exposed to the narcotic, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said two of its student resource officers and the school nurse were given Narcan. All three were taken to a nearby hospital and are claimed to be in good health.

According to local ABC-affiliated station WATE-TV, Sequoyah High School, where the event occurred, will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for cleaning and sanitizing.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced in a statement that “the 17-year-old student who took the vape pen into the school was taken into custody.” The incident is still being investigated, according to the agency.

The contents of the vaping device have been analyzed and verified to be fentanyl, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

A hazmat crew from a local narcotics task force was dispatched, according to WATE, to remove any probable fentanyl residue. The incident was later documented by the task force on Facebook.

Parents and students at Sequoyah High School told WATE that drugs had become an issue at the school.

Tami Scott, a senior, told the station about the incident on Tuesday. “Both of our SR [student resource]officers were carried out of the school on stretchers,” she claimed. It was a terrifying experience. To go to school where you need to go in order to receive an education, but you’re afraid to attend.” “People simply fainting out in the corridors,” Scott told the station, “everyone getting trapped in their classrooms, teachers running out of the classes to deal with it, ambulances, first responders.” “It makes me dread going to school.” I’m on the verge of skipping school because I don’t want to.” On Tuesday, Monroe County’s director of schools, Dr. Kristi Windsor, issued a statement regarding the event.

“At Sequoyah High School this afternoon, school personnel and a number of other agencies reacted to a situation that resulted in the medical assessment and treatment of two school resource officers and one school system employee for possible physical harm. This is a condensed version of the information.