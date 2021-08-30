Officer who threatened to “create something up” in order to arrest a man kept his job.

Following a disciplinary hearing, a police officer who threatened to “create something up” in order to arrest a man was allowed to keep his job.

Last April, video of Adam Kidger being interrogated by two officers surfaced.

“You’re harassing me,” Mr Kidger is heard saying in the video. For what purpose? There’s nothing I’ve done wrong.”

Concerns about a missing 15-year-old girl are growing.

The male cop is then seen approaching him and stating, “If you want to f***ing step up to me and put your chest out and stuff like that, fine.” I’m going to put you in jail. “Are we going to do that?”

After Mr Kidger protested his innocence once more, the officer responds, “I’ll make something up.”

“Squaring up to a police officer, public order.” “Do you want me to do it?”

“Who are they going to believe, me or you?” the officer asks.

The incident occurred in Accrington, Lancashire, on April 17 during the first lockdown.

The incident was reported to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), and Lancashire Police later apologized to Mr Kidger for his “totally unacceptable” behavior.

According to Lancashire Live, the IOPC said the officer was being investigated for gross misconduct and has now disclosed he was handed a written warning.

Dismissal without notice, dismissal with notice, a final written warning, and management advice are all possible outcomes for gross misbehavior.

After failing to challenge the first officer or report the occurrence, a second officer was investigated for misconduct and found to have no case to answer.

“We acquired accounts from the two police officers engaged in the event, as well as the complainant and one other individual who was there at the time, during our inquiry, which was finished in December,” the IOPC said.

“We analyzed the camera footage and received statements from a number of additional police officers. Neither of the policemen had a body-worn video camera on them.

“We discovered that when the cops arrived, they were obstructed by a van and a sedan.

“At the time, the complainant was one of four guys who were asked to move the vehicles. Only a portion of the police officer’s encounter with the complainant was captured on camera.

“We discovered one.”

“The summary comes to an end.”