Officer who shot Ashli Babbitt during the Capitol Riot describes the incident as a “terrible mistake.”

Lieutenant Michael Byrd, the officer who fatally shot Ashli Babbitt during the January 6 incident, spoke out publicly for the first time, calling the shooting a “grave mistake.”

In an interview with NBC Nightly News on Thursday night, seven months after the Capitol was stormed, Byrd disclosed his true identity for the first time.

When it came to shooting his gun, Byrd says, “I tried to wait as long as I could.” “I was hoping and praying that no one would try to enter through those doors. However, their reluctance to comply compelled me to take the necessary steps to protect members of Congress, as well as myself and my fellow officers.”

Both the Capitol Police and the Justice Department exonerated Byrd of any wrongdoing after he fired a shot at 35-year-old Babbitt as demonstrators closed in on the Capitol building that day, following lengthy investigations.

Babbitt, an Air Force veteran and Trump supporter, died later that day as a result of her injuries.

The interview was made public three days after Capitol Police announced that Byrd had acted in accordance with department protocol and would face no disciplinary punishment.

Despite the fact that the officer’s identity had been kept secret to safeguard his safety, Byrd, who is Black, said he has received a barrage of death threats and racist attacks since his name was released onto right-wing websites.

“Sometimes all you can do is cry,” he admitted. “You had the impression that you had completed your task. You assisted in the protection of our country’s legislative leaders, and you battled for democracy and its preservation.”

Byrd, who said he fired his rifle as a “last choice,” feels his actions that day at the Capitol “saved countless lives.”

“I believe I saved several lives that day,” Byrd added. “I was aware that members of Congress, as well as my fellow officers and employees, were in grave danger. And that is my responsibility.”

If Trump’s life had been in danger, he claimed he would have done the same to defend him.

“If I were in charge of him at the Capitol, I would do the same thing for him and his family,” Byrd added.

“I do my work for Republican, for,” he added. This is a condensed version of the information.