Lieutenant Michael Leroy Byrd, the Capitol Police officer who shot Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt, has declared she was a “danger” to the US.

NBC News anchor Lester Holt questioned Byrd what he thought Babbitt was doing when he spotted her going through a damaged glass window into the Speaker’s Lobby of the United States House of Representatives in a Thursday evening interview. At this point, Byrd fired a shot at Babbitt, killing her.

Byrd told Holt, “I tried to wait as long as I could.” “I was hoping and praying that no one would try to enter through those doors. However, their reluctance to comply compelled me to take the necessary steps to protect members of Congress, as well as myself and my fellow officers.”

Byrd stated, “She was posing a threat to the United States House of Representatives.” “I believe I saved countless lives that day. I was aware that members of Congress, as well as my fellow officers and employees, were in grave danger. And that is my responsibility.”

Former Republican President Donald Trump has described Babbitt as a “innocent, wonderful, incredible woman” in earlier interviews. The police who shot Babbitt was also “getting away with murder,” according to Trump.

Trump’s remarks, according to Byrd, are “disappointing.” “For him and his family, I was prepared to do the same.” “Because it’s my job,” Byrd claimed he would have done the same to protect Trump.

Babbitt served in the Air Force during the 2003 invasion of Iraq by the United States. She was also a QAnon supporter. Believers in QAnon believe that a hidden international child trafficking network comprised of Satan-worshipping Democrats and Hollywood elites sexually rape and torture children in order to extract a youth-rejuvenating substance from their brains.

On August 25, the United States Capitol Police announced that Byrd had shot Babbitt properly and that no disciplinary action would be taken against him. The Department of Justice stated in April that it will not file criminal charges against him. Because of Byrd’s safety, the groups avoided naming him in both cases.

Nonetheless, the Babbitt family's lawyer, Terry Roberts, intends to pursue a wrongful death lawsuit against Byrd and the United States Capitol Police. Due to a federal law that prevents lawsuits from being filed, the suit has yet to be filed.