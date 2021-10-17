Officer Slams Use of 1/6 Flag at GOP Rally: ‘That Was Probably the Flag They Hit Me With.’

During the tragic January 6 incident, a Capitol police sergeant revealed that an American flag pledged by participants at a Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate event was “possibly the flag that they attacked me with.”

Sergeant Aquilino Gonell said during an interview with CNN’s Jim Acosta that pledging allegiance to a flag flown during the Capitol attack is a “complete shame.”

After the host of the “Take Back Virginia Rally” in Henrico County brought someone who held the flag—which was purportedly present at the January 6 attack—to the stage and requested the crowd to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, Gonell made his remarks.

The gathering was held on Wednesday to show support for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin, who is running for governor of Virginia in November.

They said the ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ to a flag that was carried during the insurgency on Jan 6, as if it was sacrosanct or something, during a rally last night for GOP Virginia Governor candidate Glenn Youngkin. pic.twitter.com/NGEaFFAvdF Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) is a Twitter user. 14th of October, 2021 During the insurgency, protesters “threw the flag on the floor and then wanted us [Capitol police] to take it up and they were angry over it,” Gonell said on Saturday. Despite the fact that Youngkin did not attend the gathering held in his support, he stated on Wednesday that if the flag shown at the event was the same one that was flown during the insurgency, he would back him “We shouldn’t pledge loyalty to that flag if that’s the case. Violence has no place in this world. Today, there are none in the United States.” Here’s a link to the video. @GlennYoungkin “If such is the case, we should refuse to pledge loyalty to that flag…. In today’s America, there is no place for violence, none, none.” @CBSNews @cnn @wusa9 @TerryMcAuliffe pic.twitter.com/7jHgX8XvTT — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) on the 14th of October, 2021 “Despite the fact that I had no involvement in last night’s incident, I have heard about it from a number of people in the media today. Pledge loyalty to a flag associated with January 6 is strange and inappropriate “In a statement to The Washington Newsday, Youngkin added.

The celebration, according to Gonell, was "extremely unsatisfactory," and participants should have thanked police personnel.