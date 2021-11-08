Officer ‘Pricked’ While Restraining Crowd in Astroworld 2021 Update

According to officials, a security guard who was present during the deadly crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Texas had to be shot with anti-opioid medication during the event when he became unconscious.

During the incident at Houston’s NRG Park on Friday, the unnamed officer was attempting to restrain or grab someone when he felt a prick on his neck and lost consciousness, according to ABC 13, quoting local police chief Troy Finner.

Finner said medical personnel evaluated the unresponsive security guard and administered Narcan, an opioid overdose medication. According to the police chief, the officer was revived and personnel subsequently spotted a prick on his neck.

“There are a lot of stories out there right now. There are a lot of them. We simply ask that you allow us time to conduct a thorough inquiry “Business Insider cited Finner as saying.

According to medical personnel on hand at the Astroworld Festival, many Narcan administrations took place.

According to Peter Davidson, an associate professor of medicine at the University of California San Diego and a drug overdose expert, the security guard was “very unlikely” to be injected with narcotics.

“If it did happen, it would be extremely unlikely. People do not usually assault one another in this manner “Davidson explained.

Dr. Ryan Marino, the University Hospitals of Cleveland’s medical director of toxicology and addiction medicine, added that reports about people attempting to inject others with needles are “nearly invariably nothing more than urban legends and are not borne in truth.”

During rapper Travis Scott’s set at Friday’s Astroworld Festival, 50,000 spectators rushed toward the venue’s stage, killing eight people and injuring hundreds more.

The bodies of seven of the victims have been identified. Following the incident, at least 13 people, including five youngsters, were still hospitalized.

Authorities in Texas have launched a criminal probe over Saturday’s tragic surge.

Astroworld Festival organizers have been accused by fans of rejecting appeals to cancel the event following the fatalities.

Scott was later sued as a result of the incident. He stated he was unaware of the crowd surge’s outcome until he finished his performance.