Officer Involved in Eric Garner’s Death Admits Filing Initial Report Incorrectly.

While testifying in a judicial inquiry into the murder of Eric Garner, one of the NYPD officers engaged in the arrest that led in his death admitted to making two mistakes in filing the initial incident report.

On Monday, arresting officer Justin D’Amico admitted to making two critical errors in submitting the report on Garner’s death: claiming that no physical force was used in the arrest and charging Garner with a tax evasion felony.

On July 17, 2014, Garner was killed after D’Amico’s colleague, Daniel Pantaleo, arrested him and put him in a banned chokehold. The incident was captured on video, which catapulted Garner’s death into the national attention and aided the racial justice movement.

Despite the fact that Garner was heard yelling “I can’t breathe” 11 times while being pushed down on the pavement, D’Amico said on Monday that he never heard him say it.

“I did,” D’Amico said when asked who made the mistake on the initial report that said no physical force was used in the arrest.

D’Amico and Pantaleo had approached Garner in 2014, accusing him of selling single cigarettes without tax stamps from packs.

Garner lay on the pavement for seven minutes after losing consciousness during the arrest before being taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead. His death was judged a homicide by the medical examiner.

Garner was found to have only four sealed packs of cigarettes and an unsealed fifth pack containing 15 cigarettes after his death, a fraction of what the felony statute stated in D’Amico’s report required.

Those in possession of at least 10,000 cigarettes, 22,000 cigars, or more than 400 pounds of tobacco are usually charged with a felony. Garner could not have been charged with more than a misdemeanor under state law.

Despite the fact that it was his job to solve untaxed cigarette situations, D’Amico told Gideon Oliver, a lawyer for Garner’s mother, on Tuesday that he “didn’t comprehend the precise charge.”

“It was a complete blunder,” D’Amico said of the charge. “I wasn’t thinking clearly because of the situation. I may have rushed through the paperwork.” The testimony of D’Amico is part of a judicial investigation that began Monday, more than seven years after Garner’s death, after Garner’s family requested it. This is a condensed version of the information.