Officer fired for making a $25 donation to Kyle Rittenhouse wants his job back after the verdict.

Now that Kyle Rittenhouse has been cleared of murder charges, a Virginia police officer who was fired for donating a donation to his defense wants his job back.

Norfolk Lieutenant William Kelly was sacked by city officials in April after paying $25 to fund Rittenhouse’s legal bills after he fatally shot two people and injured one at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.

Kelly was placed on administrative duty before being sacked due to an investigation into his activities.

“I’ve gone over the findings of the internal inquiry into Lt. William Kelly’s case. Lt. Kelly’s actions, Chief Larry Boone and I have determined, are in violation of City and departmental standards “In April, Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer issued a statement.

Kelly told the Daily Mail on Friday that he intends to get a hearing date for coming back to work by the end of January. He does, however, wish to deal with the situation privately before then.

Kelly claimed he was fired solely because he backed Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense.

“No one would have cared or tried to get me fired if I had a different perspective and gave to a fund for the victims and made comments about how Mr. Rittenhouse was a murderer,” Kelly claimed.

Kelly may not be able to get his pension if he does not return to work, according to the Mail. After over 20 years on the force, the police officer was reportedly only 10 months away from receiving his pension.

Kelly claims that his feelings concerning Rittenhouse’s self-defense claim have no bearing on his ability to conduct his job as a cop.

“This is the United States of America. You can agree with or disagree with your neighbors and other members of your community “He told the news organization. “Just because someone disagrees with you does not mean you should destroy their lives or take away their job.” Kelly made his donation anonymously on the Christian crowdsourcing website GiveSendGo after a GoFundMe fundraising for Rittenhouse was purportedly pulled down. GoFundMe suspended the accounts on Friday, citing its policy prohibiting “raising money for an alleged violent crime.” However, the platform stated that it is. This is a condensed version of the information.