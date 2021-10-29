Officer arrested in Louisiana for allegedly using a Taser on a suspect who hurled racial slurs at him.

On Friday, a Louisiana officer was jailed for reportedly deploying a taser on a subject who used racist insults to address him.

Officer Timothy Miller of the Monroe Police Department was arrested after an inquiry into his use of force when dealing with a subject during an arrest on September 24, according to KNOE 8 News.

According to an affidavit for the arrest warrant, Miller allegedly asked a suspect many times to get into his patrol vehicle, but the individual refused.

Before Miller used his taser, the suspect was apparently trying to give his phone to a family member. According to the news outlet, Miller allegedly used the taser when the suspect began shouting racist obscenities while sat in Miller’s patrol vehicle.

Miller was arrested by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office on Friday and charged with aggravated battery and misconduct in office, according to a statement provided by the city of Monroe, according to KNOE 8 News. On September 27, Miller was placed on administrative leave.

After reviewing body camera evidence, the Monroe Police Department requested that the Sheriff’s Office undertake a full independent criminal investigation into Miller’s actions.

“Every time our officers put on the uniform, they encounter difficult and hard situations and are compelled to react in tense, changing conditions.” According to KNOE 8 News, Monroe Police Department Chief Victor Zordan said. “I demand nothing less than the highest standards of professionalism and integrity from our officers in the discharge of their jobs, which is understandably difficult.” “I will continue to hold officers responsible to these standards and, if required, take measures to ensure that they are met,” Zordan said.

Officers are supposed to behave within the “bounds of the law,” according to Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis.

“I applaud our officers’ hard work and dedication to safeguarding our safety,” Ellis said in the statement. “However, I expect all police to operate within the confines of the law.” “Officers, like any other citizen, will be held accountable if they transgress outside those lines.” The mayor’s office, Monroe Police Department, and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

