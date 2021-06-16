Off the coast of the United Kingdom, a diver discovers an unique seahorse.

A rare seahorse has been seen off the coast of the United Kingdom, delighting biologists.

The long snouted seahorse, sometimes known as a spiny seahorse, was discovered by Mark Parry, a development officer of the Ocean Conservation Trust (OCT), while inspecting seagrass near Plymouth, Devon.

“It was gratifying to observe this uncommon seahorse sighting after seven years of working in seagrass protection for the Ocean Conservation Trust, as it emphasizes the value of what we’re trying to do with our seagrass restoration work,” Mr Parry said.

Long-snouted seahorses are native to British seas, but their populations have been declining due to seagrass degradation.

With the goal of safeguarding marine biodiversity, the OCT has been trying to restore seagrass meadows off the south-west coast of the United Kingdom.

“I think the main difficulty is people aren’t conscious of its value, they’re not aware of its position, and they’re not conscious that even minor influences in our daily lives might influence that incredibly delicate coastal habitat,” Mr Parry told BBC News.

He went on to say that he had “never seen one of these beasts” in seven years and 700 dives.