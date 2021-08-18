Ofcom has filed a complaint against This Morning after Eamonn Holmes made a remark about Dr Zoe’s hair.

Following Eamonn Holmes’ comparison of Dr Zoe’s hair to that of an alpaca, This Morning has received 156 Ofcom complaints.

The 61-year-old anchor made the remarks while presenting the health expert’s next section on last Thursday’s broadcast.

Dr. Zoe was telling about how gardening and alpacas may help your health at the moment, and Eamonn commented, “Your hair reminds me of an alpaca today.”

“You just want to pet it, don’t you?” Dr Zoe answered. “Don’t touch my hair,” she said, “it’s extremely alpaca-ish.”

On Twitter, fans of the show quickly reacted to Eamonn’s remark, saying they found it disrespectful.

“Really just seen Eamonn Holmes comparing a black woman’s hair to an alpaca,” one Twitter user wrote, while another added, “It wasn’t hilarious, it was ugly and unnecessary.”

Later, the broadcaster apologized on social media, claiming he was “mortified.”

“Hey everyone out there,” he said. I’m embarrassed if my effort at humour with my friend @DrZoeWilliams was misinterpreted, and I humbly apologize to anyone who was offended.”

Following the comments, Dr. Zoe came to Twitter to express that she had “accepted” Eamonn’s apology and that it had been “misjudged.”

She also mentioned that Eamonn was one of her friends.

Ofcom, the television regulator, acknowledged that 156 complaints had been filed against the broadcast, however it is unclear whether an investigation will be begun.