Ofcom has filed a complaint against GMB after Richard Madeley refers to a woman as ‘darling.’

Ofcom has filed a complaint against Good Morning Britain after broadcaster Richard Madeley dubbed a female protestor “darling.”

Richard used the phrase during a heated discussion with Insulate Britain campaigner Tracey Mallaghan that aired last Tuesday (October 27). According to the Daily Star, Ofcom has confirmed that the 51 complaints they got were related to Richard’s conversation with Tracey.

Richard accused Tracey of “risking lives” during the conversation, claiming that her campaign was obstructing key routes such as the M25.

Richard referred to Tracey as “darling” as she appeared to avoid his queries, before swiftly retracting it.

The host was compelled to call the show to a halt and apologize for using the phrase during the broadcast, claiming that it was just a “showbiz habit” of his.

“Kids face an unimaginable future Richard…” Tracey insisted, defending Insulate Britain protestors targeting the M25.

Richard tried to calm her down by addressing her as “darling” while she spoke passionately about the subject.

“You’re not answering the question, are you?” Richard responded.

Tracey retorted: “You aren’t posing the appropriate questions. Is it because you’re a heartless person or because you’re afraid? I’m astonished that journalists aren’t asking the correct questions in this situation.” “Well, to be honest with you, my inquiries are my decision…” Richard said. She retorted, ” “Do you know what a planet with a temperature of 2 degrees looks like? Why can’t we discuss it? Richard, that is the question.

“Do you know what a 95 percent possibility of a 2 degree world for our children looks like?”

“What you’re doing, dear,” Richard said.

He then came to a halt and said: “Please accept my apologies for calling you sweetheart.

“You’ve already been reprimanded for that darling,” the activist retorted.

Richard continued, saying: “Yes, it’s a showbiz thing, but we refer to everyone as sweetheart. It’s a bad habit of mine that I can’t seem to break.” Richard has created controversy in the past by referring to one of his visitors as “darling.”

During a conversation about the Netflix show Squid Game last month, he interrupted a parenting expert and called her “darling.”