Octopus Polpo receives her first Christmas gift.

Everyone is feeling merry this holiday season, including Polpo, the World Museum’s resident octopus, who recently received her first ever Christmas present.

This year, the aquarium’s staff decided to spread holiday pleasure to their aquatic residents, particularly Polpo the octopus, who discovered a wrapped and bow-tied present in her tank.

The present is a multi-staged puzzle that, when solved, reveals some delectable delicacies.

Mum’s warning to man who approached her 7-year-old son at the AldiMuseum, according to aquarist Alyster Chapman: “The bowtie is the first stumbling block. After that, she must remove the wrapper.

“Then there’s a puzzle made of children’s waffle bricks inside the present, so she’ll have to use all of her might to complete it because the bricks are pretty tricky.

“Then there’s a box with the food inside the bricks, so she’ll have to remove the lid as well to get to the food.”

It may appear difficult, but Polpo is unfazed by anything.

By entering your postcode, you can find out what’s going on in Merseyside.

Alyster continued: “It took her about 20 minutes to figure it out the first time we put it in, and now that she’s used to it, she’s becoming faster. So we try to mix it up with a few different tasks.

“To keep her occupied and active, we give her puzzles. It’s in recognition of her intelligence. She’s bright and inquisitive.

“Octopuses in the wild will navigate barriers to find food. As a result, we must ensure that she remains involved. She won’t be as active and won’t have to exercise her intellect if we just dump the food into the tank.” It’s not just about the cuisine, though. Polpo likes to act like a toddler, grasping the nets and ladders used to clean her tank and teasing the personnel.

Alyster continued: “I went into the tank for the first time the other day. She was initially perplexed, but then she went right for my foot. She attempted to remove my footwear.” She’s also been known to play hide-and-seek and tug-of-war due to her remarkable strength.

A member is Polpo, which is Italian for octopus. “The summary has come to an end.”