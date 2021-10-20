Occult Link Suspected in the Dumping of a Newborn Baby’s Mutilated Body Parts

A newborn baby’s severed body parts were discovered abandoned in a Nigerian village.

The grisly sight of the baby’s body parts dumped amid some grasses and firewood frightened residents in Wudil, Kano state, according to Daily Trust.

Authorities claimed they first discovered the baby’s leg on Sunday, then learned about the head later. The other body components, on the other hand, have yet to be discovered.

Mallam Muhammadu Sule, the ward leader of Sakau, verified the event to Daily Trust.

“In the early hours of Sunday, someone named manager informed me that a newborn baby’s legs had been discovered inside logs in the region.” I arrived at the location and noticed it as well, but a police officer had already arrived. “I immediately informed my village chief, who directed me to also inform the police and the Hisbah,” he claimed.

“We looked but were unable to locate the baby’s remaining components. It was about two hours after we buried the legs that I learned that the baby’s head had also been discovered inside grasses. We went back to the authorities and had to dig up the legs that had been buried,” he added.

Sule also told local media that the newborn baby’s remains had been taken to Wudil hospital for an autopsy. The newborn had been mutilated, according to hospital doctors.

Residents believe someone gave birth to the infant, then sliced the baby into parts before abandoning the newborn, according to Shehu Abdullahi, who said he watched the body being dug up.

According to Abdullahi, this appears to be some form of ceremonial activity. Locals believe an occult connection in the crime, according to Legit Nigeria [Google Translate], although authorities have yet to clarify the motive for the heinous murder.

The village head of Sabon Gari Wudil, where the event occurred, Alhaji Garba Me Disai, advised villagers to be very sensitive about the tragedy. He urged members of the public to come forward with any information they may have regarding unusual activities in their neighborhoods.