Obesity may impact asthmatic children’s responsiveness to inhaled steroids, according to a new study.

According to a study, overweight or obese asthmatic children are less likely to respond to inhaled steroids, resulting in more frequent asthma attacks.

The findings are the first to use information on genetic variations linked to body mass index (BMI) to see if a poor response to inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) is attributable to obesity or other variables, according to the researchers.

These factors include things like living in a poor-air-quality neighborhood or being exposed to cigarette smoke.

Dr. Cristina Longo conducted the study while a postdoctoral fellow at Amsterdam University Medical Centre.

“We know that children with asthma, whose symptoms are poorly controlled, tend to gain weight,” she stated today as an assistant professor at the University of Montreal in Canada.

“It’s possible that this is because they don’t exercise as much.

“Children with asthma who are overweight or obese are more likely to have worse symptoms while being treated with inhaled corticosteroids, making it difficult not only to maintain a healthy weight but also to enhance their quality of life.”

Researchers utilized data from five trials in England and Scotland that included 1,511 asthmatic children aged two to sixteen.

They were all on ICS, and a poor response was defined as one or more asthma attacks requiring immediate medical attention and/or an oral corticosteroid course.

Based on the child’s age and gender, asthma diagnosis, asthma features, BMI, and allergies, researchers produced a risk score.

They also used data on exposure to dangerous environmental triggers like smoking, as well as genetic variations connected to BMI status discovered in DNA collected from blood, saliva, or nose swab samples.

The greater a child’s risk score, the more BMI-related genetic variations they possessed.

It was used to forecast changes in the children’s BMI z-scores, which measure how far and in which direction each child’s BMI deviates from the average normal value for a healthy child of the same age and sex.

A BMI z-score of more than one indicates that a kid is at risk of becoming overweight, a score of more than two indicates that the child is overweight, and a score of more than three indicates that the child is obese.

