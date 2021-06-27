Obesity is a “national struggle” in the United Kingdom, according to Prime Minister David Cameron.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK is fighting a “obesity epidemic” as the government proposed tougher online restrictions and a 9 p.m. television watershed for junk food advertisements.

Restrictions will fall short of the comprehensive prohibition recommended last year as part of Mr Johnson’s attempts to combat obesity, as brand-only advertising will be permitted to continue online and on television.

On a visit to New Normandy Barracks in Aldershot, he was asked about the new regulations and replied, “I think we’re taking the appropriate approach, and I think it’s vital that we send out a message that, unfortunately, we do have a national battle with obesity, and we need to deal with it.”

We need to move quickly to address health disparities. This advertising move will assist to cut billions of calories from the national calorie count, giving our children a better opportunity at living a healthy lifestyle.

“The expenditures on the NHS are enormous, and we’ve just seen how obesity can be one of the comorbidities in serious sickness during the Covid pandemic, so let’s get a handle on it, and I believe that sending out a signal… through advertising is completely appropriate.”

When told that the proposals had been softened down, the Prime Minister responded, “A lot of people are saying it goes too far.”

Fast food and confectionery conglomerates will be prohibited from advertising high-fat, high-sugar, and high-salt (HFSS) goods online, with exceptions for small enterprises with fewer than 249 employees.

Under the new rules, businesses can continue to market their items on their own websites and social media platforms.

Businesses will also be able to advertise on television before the watershed if they do not depict restricted goods, a decision that health advocates are expected to protest.

Fast food and confectionery will be advertised on radio stations broadcasting over the internet, as well as on podcasts, thanks to an exemption for online audio.

Exemptions are also available for the healthiest items in each category, such as honey, olive oil, and avocados. (This is a brief piece.)