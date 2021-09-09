Obama is the most recent Democrat to support Newsom ahead of the recall election.

Former President Barack Obama has joined a group of prominent Democrats in endorsing California Governor Gavin Newsom ahead of a recall election next week.

Obama appears in an ad published this week by Newsom’s team to persuade Californians to vote no on the recall effort. Newsom and his Stop the Republican Recall campaign first published the commercial on social media on Wednesday, and it was due to go live on Thursday.

In a Wednesday afternoon tweet, Obama urged California voters to reject the recall movement.

Listen to @BarackObama — on September 14th, California will face a major decision.

It’s possible that your vote will make a difference.

No to the Republican Recall Election.

There’s simply too much at stake to sit this one out. pic.twitter.com/U3cKDcRaVY

September 8, 2021 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom)

Obama launched the Newsom ad by warning California voters that they will have to make a “major choice” by September 14, the recall election date.

“Governor Newsom has spent the last year and a half defending the people of California. Republicans are now attempting to recall him from office and repeal common-sense COVID safety protections for health-care workers and school employees,” Obama stated.

Obama said that each voter’s vote “may mean the difference between safeguarding our children and putting them in danger, between helping Californians heal and moving us backwards.”

“Protect California by voting ‘no’ on the Republican recall,” he said at the end of the commercial.

Newsom’s fate will be decided following the results of the statewide special election next week. If Newsom is removed by a majority of voters, he will be replaced by the recall candidate who obtains the most votes. On the recall ballot, 46 candidates are included, and seven more are listed on the state’s certified list of write-in candidates.

Since the state’s recall procedure was established in the early 1900s, Gray Davis is the only former governor of California who has been successfully recalled. In 2003, Davis was recalled and replaced by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Obama is one of a number of Democrats who have expressed support for Newsom ahead of the recall vote. President Joe Biden is slated to attend a Newsom campaign rally in Southern California on Monday. Newsom has the support of the California Democratic Party and the White House. Kamala Harris is the Vice President of the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.