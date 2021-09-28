Obama backs Biden’s domestic agenda, but is concerned about the Haitian refugee crisis.

Even as he expressed dismay at the Haitian migrant issue at the US-Mexico border, former President Barack Obama said he supported President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda.

In an interview with ABC News, Obama expressed confidence in his former vice president and indicated support for Biden’s multibillion-dollar spending proposal, which is now stalled in Congress. Because of the benefits they can bring to working and middle-class Americans, Obama hailed the two bills as something the US “desperately needs.”

“You’re talking about us stepping up and investing money on childcare tax credits – making those permanent to help families who have needed help for a long time,” Obama said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“You’re looking to improve the efficiency of our infrastructure… You’re talking about fortifying a lot of structures, roads, bridges, and ports to withstand climate change. And that we begin to invest in the types of energy efficiency that will be required to combat climate change,” he added.

The $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill is expected to be voted on this week, but movement on the broader $3.5 trillion social investment plan championed by progressives remains stalled. Progressives in the House are tying their support for the infrastructure plan to a promise to vote for their preferred package.

Because of concerns about the costs and how to pay for it, moderate Democrats in the House and Senate are hesitant to embrace the social spending package. Biden has spent the last few days calling individual congressmen and senators to persuade them to support for the bills, which are the cornerstone of his Build Back Better plan.

Obama did not appear to share all of the moderates’ concerns, particularly about proposed tax increases on the wealthiest Americans. He backs it and dismisses critics who object to any tax increase, calling the argument opposing increased taxes on the wealthy to fund new economic expenditures “unsustainable.”

In his opinions on the migratory situation along the US-Mexico border, the former president disagreed with the Biden administration. Migrants from Haiti have been held in overcrowded detention cells near the border, while those attempting to enter the United States have been forced back.

Biden has been chastised by members of his own party and within the government as a result of the fiasco. The scenario, according to Obama, is “heartbreaking.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.