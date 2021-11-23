Oath Keepers, according to Stewart Rhodes, were in a “more deadly” situation than the American Revolution.

Following the Capitol brawl, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes allegedly warned members of the far-right militia organization that they were in a “more lethal” position than the founding fathers of the United States faced during the American Revolution.

Several accused members of Rhodes’ paramilitary movement have been charged in the Capitol violence, and some have even pled guilty. He was apparently outside the Capitol throughout the riot, delivering advise and instructions to members.

On Tuesday, he was subpoenaed by the House Committee investigating the violence to give papers and testimony.

In court filings, he is referred to as “Person One,” and he made at least nine phone calls to purported Oath Keeper members on January 6. According to court filings, “Person One” is the “founder” and “leader” of the Oath Keepers.

“Pence appears to be doing nothing. As I expected, “On January 6, Rhodes allegedly sent a message to the group. “Trump appears to be doing nothing but whining. Because I don’t believe he intends to do anything, patriots are taking matters into their own hands.” Later that night, Rhodes allegedly stated that the Oath Keepers were in a “much more dangerous situation” than the Sons of Liberty because “enemy foreign and domestic have subverted, infiltrated, and taken over nearly every single office and level of authority in this country.” “We have ONE LAST CHANCE to urge Trump to perform his job and fulfill his responsibilities. Patriots marching into the Capitol to send a message to traitors is nothing compared to what will happen if Trump does not act decisively now “According to court records, Rhodes said.

The Capitol brawl, according to the head of the Oath Keepers, helped convey a message to Trump, whom he described as the “most important” audience member. Rhodes remarked, “I hope he received the message.”

As the violence erupted on January 6, Rhodes allegedly shared images to the group's chat, including one of the southeast side of the Capitol with the description "patriots beating on doors." "Trump better do his damn duty," said another post next to a photo. Around 4:00 p.m., purported Oath Keeper members gathered around Rhodes outside the Capitol, some of whom were dressed in Oath Keeper clothing and insignia and were charged in the Capitol disturbance.