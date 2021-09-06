OAP purported to be a bouncy castle rental company with a £400k cannabis farm.

An elderly man attempted to run a £400,000 cannabis farm as a bouncy castle rental company.

James Anthony, 72, rented an industrial building in Bootle to use as a base for his bouncy castle business, which he claimed to the owner.

In truth, the retiree was collaborating with gardener Leon Single to produce drugs in order to pay off court obligations from a past drug conviction.

A fire at the farm destroyed the cannabis, causing the couple to lose thousands of pounds, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Prosecutor Cheryl Mottram said police were called to Lodwick Street in Bootle at around 9 p.m. on October 13, 2019 after two individuals were seen in the vicinity wearing balaclavas.

Officers “could smell cannabis radiating from a building” while on the lookout for the masked individuals, and “heard movement from inside” as they approached.

Single, 47, was found with three bags in his hand, one of which held a planting tray, and appeared apprehensive.

Officers discovered 326 cannabis plants and 427 grams of female flowering head, with a street worth of £6,180 to £9,270.

The potential dividend, according to Ms Mottram, is worth between £295,000 and £443,000.

Officers discovered 1,610 grams of cannabis resin valued between £16,100 and £24,100 at Anthony’s home address.

She claimed Anthony had rented the industrial facility under the name Open Air Leisure Limited.

Single’s most recent previous conviction occurred in 2019, when he was sentenced to an eight-month term suspended for two years for violating a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Anthony has previous drug convictions, according to Ms Mottram, including a six-year sentence for conspiracy to supply Class A in 2003.

According to Anthony’s lawyer, Charles Lander, a fire occurred during one of the cannabis farm’s early cultivation periods, which “could have been due to the defendant’s talents, or lack thereof.”

Anthony was using the money to pay off a court order from a previous conviction for conspiracy to provide Class A drugs, according to Mr Lander.

Anthony, of Vyner Close, Bidston, was accused of “essentially robbing Peter to pay Paul” and “committing more offenses,” according to him.

