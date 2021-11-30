Oakland Mayor reverses course on diverting funds from police due to an increase in homicides.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has reversed her plan to withdraw cash from the police department, citing an increase in homicides and violence.

According to The Associated Press, Schaaf stated that while she still supports the redirection of funds to social services, she will ask the city council to postpone the reversal that is set to take place next year in order to combat the rising violence.

On a Zoom conversation with reporters on Monday, Schaaf said, “When such messages and services are not effective… the repercussions must be immediate and certain.” “Unbridled gun violence has nothing to do with progress.” This decision comes after three people were killed over the weekend, bringing the year’s total to 127 killings.

In addition to the funding transfer, the Oakland City Council voted in June to spend $18 million on programs aimed at reducing street crime and assisting homeless people.

Many communities made the decision to divert funds from the police after the murder of George Floyd, but some, like Oakland, are now forced to reverse it due to increased crime.

In June 2020, the Portland City Council and mayor cut millions of dollars from the police budget. The council, on the other hand, recently approved a budget increase of $5.2 million to the $230 million police budget.

Cities like New York City and Los Angeles, which have seen some of the largest Black Lives Matter protests and have a long history of police brutality, have increased their police budgets as a result of rising homicides, a flux of officers departing, and political pressure.

Efforts to shift lower-level policing to other departments, as well as efforts to divert convicted criminals to other services, according to Schaaf, have not been sufficient.

A 2014 voter-approved legislation requiring the police department to have at least 678 sworn officers on staff has also resulted in a reduction in police personnel of one officer. According to Schaaf, the department will increase its recruiting efforts.

To be eligible for funding from a parcel tax, the city must have at least 678 officers.

The Oakland police union labeled the shrinking number of officers “yet another unfulfilled promise to Oakland residents” by the city council’s “defund-the-police” majority.

