O.J. Simpson is ‘Completely Free’ after his 12-year sentence for stealing his own mementos was overturned.

Following the completion of his parole sentence for the armed robbery of his own merchandise in Las Vegas in 2007, O.J. Simpson has been pronounced a free man, according to Nevada State Police.

Simpson, 74, was convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping by a jury in October 2008 and sentenced to nine years in jail. He was accused of taking a group of guys into a room at the Palace Station hotel-casino in Las Vegas and robbing sports collectors at gunpoint. Simpson then claimed that he was attempting to reclaim stolen mementos from his career.

Simpson was officially dismissed from parole on December 1, according to Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim Yoko Smith. He was supposed to be released from parole on February 9, 2022, but the parole board granted him three months’ worth of credits for good behavior.

Simpson’s public profile was eternally eclipsed by his widely-publicized murder trial, despite the fact that he was an excellent athlete who went on to feature in famous films.

In 1994, he was arrested and accused with the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman, a friend of hers. In 1995, he was acquitted by a jury, despite the fact that the result was contentious. According to a 2016 study conducted by The Washington Post/ABC News, 83 percent of white Americans and 57 percent of black Americans believed Simpson was responsible for the killings.

Simpson was found accountable for the wrongful death of Goldman, as well as battery against Goldman and battery against Brown, by a civil jury in 1997. He was sentenced to pay the Goldman family $33,500,000 in damages.

Simpson served almost nine years at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada after being convicted of armed robbery in Las Vegas in 2008. He was released on parole on October 1, 2017.

Simpson has resided in a gated enclave in Las Vegas since his release from prison. He is well-known for his frequent postings on Twitter, where he expresses his opinions on sports and, on occasion, politics.

Several documentaries, films, and television shows have been made around his murder trial. The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story, which premiered in 2016, is one of the most popular recent examples. This is a condensed version of the information.